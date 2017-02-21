AT#053 AL FINAL TODOS ACABAREMOS BAILANDO – MUERTE HORRIBLE

Tras un prolongado descanso vuelven los audiotravellings. Sesión número 53 “Al final todos acabaremos bailando”, música seleccionada por Muerte Horrible.
+ INFO
Tras Muerte Horrible, se encuentra Rubén Ajaú, polifacético creador, hace ilustración, compone música, dirige películas y videoclips y mil cosas más. De su cabeza han salido, por ejemplo, los largometrajes Cuchillo (2015) y Chica muerte Vs. Niño cuchillo (2015) videoclips para Ojete Calor o Ruido Paraíso y Libros como Matanza Sangrienta II, lleno de mala leche y mucho, mucho color rosa.
/// Tracklist ///
01.- Gladys Knight & The Pips - The makings of you
02.- Bloc Party - The prayer
03.- Imagination - In the heat of the night
04.- The Internet - Get Away
05.- Kali Uchis - Loner
06.- Tyler, The Creator and Cole Alexander - DEATHCAMP
07.- Wampire - The hearse
08.- Someone still loves you Boris Yeltsin - Step brother city
09.- Foxy Shazam - The only way to my heart
10.- Don Broco - Keep on pushing
11.- Fate - WSM
12.- Hausu - Gardenia 13.- Citizens! - True Romance
14.- Closure in Moscow - A night at the spleen
15.- New Order - Confusion (Pump panel reconstruction mix)
(►play en spotify) AL FINAL TODOS ACABAREMOS BAILANDO
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario en la entrada