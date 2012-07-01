AT#071 - EN ESTA NOCHE AZUL / UN ESCENARIO SIN PAR / YO ME LO INVENTO - VICENTE MONROY

+ INFO
Escritor, cineasta, arquitecto y docente, es autor del ensayo Contra la cinefilia (2020) y de varios libros de poemas, entre ellos Las estaciones trágicas (2018). Imparte cursos de teoría cinematográfica y escribe sobre imagen cinematográfica para distintos medios. Ha trabajado como guionista en películas de Gonzalo García Pelayo y ha dirigido varias obras audiovisuales como Me va a encantar el siglo 21 (2014)
01.- Fred Again - Marea (We've lost dancing)
02.- Bicep - Apricot
03.- Gus Gus - Higher (feat. Vök)
04.- Tourist - Bunny
05.- Brasicca - Storm 87
06.- Prospa - Ectasy (Over & Over)
07.- Ela Minus - Megapunk (Sofia Kourtesis remix)
08.- Bonobo - Heartbreak (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs)
09.- Romy - Lifetime (Planningtorock 'Let it happen' remix)
10.- Logic 1000 - I Won't Forget
11.- Avalon Everson - Poodle Power
12.- Kidnap - Moments (Ben Böhmer & Nils Hoffmann remix)
13.- Overmono - Everything U Need
14.- Brasicca - Crystal Sea
15.- Wax Wings - Reclaim Me (feat. Nimmo / Maya Jane Cole remix)
16.- Nathan Micay - Blue Spring
17.- Blaze - Lovelee Dae (Bicep remix)
18.- Binary Digit - Late Night Seq
19.- Bluprnt - Creeper
20.- Aspen Kleine - We'll Go
21.- For Those I Love - I Have A Love (Overmono remix)
22.- Brame & Hamo - Dust
23.- Microlith - Hello 307
24.- Mighty Dub Katz - Magic Carpet Ride (Son of Wilmot Version)
(►play en spotify) EN ESTA NOCHE AZUL / UN ESCENARIO SIN PAR / YO ME LO INVENTO
