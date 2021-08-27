AT#075 - MIL COLORES - JAVIER FERNÁNDEZ VÁZQUEZ

audiotravelling para celebrar este décimo aniversario del proyecto y despedir como merece el mes de agosto, es el número 75, lleva por título "Mil Colores" y la música está seleccionada por Javier Fernández Vázquez.
+ INFO
Director de cine e investigador en cultura visual. Tras estudiar Comunicación Audiovisual en la Universidad del País Vasco (UPV-EHU), se diploma en Dirección de Cine, por la Escuela de Cinematografía y del Audiovisual de la Comunidad de Madrid (ECAM). En 2008 fundó el colectivo de cine documental y experimental Los Hijos, junto a Luis López Carrasco y Natalia Marín Sancho, juntos han dirigido películas como Ya viene, aguanta, riégueme, mátame (2009); Los Materiales (2010); Enero 2012 o la apoteosis de Isabel La Católica (2012) y Árboles (2013).En 2015 inicia su carrera académica en el ámbito de la antropología y la cultura visual, la cual le ha llevado a investigar temas relacionados con la historia social, la memoria colectiva, el colonialismo o la cultura material. En 2020 retoma su carrera cinematográfica produciendo y dirigiendo, Anunciaron tormenta, su primer largometraje en solitario, y siendo productor ejecutivo de El año del descubrimiento (Luis López Carrasco, 2020)
/// Tracklist ///
01.- Felt - Sunlight Bathed the Golden Glow
02.- Beat Happening - Cast a Shadow
03.- The Siddeleys - My Favourite Wet Wednesday Afternoon
04.- Wire - Outdoor Miner
05.- My Bloody Valentine - Thorn
06.- PJ Harvey - Man-Size
07.- Surfin' Bichos - Sonidos
08.- Bikini Kill - Carnival
09.- Les Thugs - Femme Fatale
10.- Portishead - The Rip
11.- Ama Say - Mila Kolore
12.- Yo La Tengo - The Whole of the Law
13.- The Replacements - Androgynous
14.- Black Box Recorder - The English Motorway System
15.- The XX - I Dare You
16.- The Style Council - Shout to the Top
17.- The Magnetic Fields - The Flowers She Sent and the Flowers She Said She Sent
18.- Antònia Font - Calgary 88
19.- Dominique A - Les hauts quartiers de peine
20.- Stereolab - Pack Yr Romantic Mind
21.- Fennesz - Endless Summer
22.- Disco Inferno - Summer's Last Sound
23.- Phil Ochs - The Highwayman
02.- Beat Happening - Cast a Shadow
03.- The Siddeleys - My Favourite Wet Wednesday Afternoon
04.- Wire - Outdoor Miner
05.- My Bloody Valentine - Thorn
06.- PJ Harvey - Man-Size
07.- Surfin' Bichos - Sonidos
08.- Bikini Kill - Carnival
09.- Les Thugs - Femme Fatale
10.- Portishead - The Rip
11.- Ama Say - Mila Kolore
12.- Yo La Tengo - The Whole of the Law
13.- The Replacements - Androgynous
14.- Black Box Recorder - The English Motorway System
15.- The XX - I Dare You
16.- The Style Council - Shout to the Top
17.- The Magnetic Fields - The Flowers She Sent and the Flowers She Said She Sent
18.- Antònia Font - Calgary 88
19.- Dominique A - Les hauts quartiers de peine
20.- Stereolab - Pack Yr Romantic Mind
21.- Fennesz - Endless Summer
22.- Disco Inferno - Summer's Last Sound
23.- Phil Ochs - The Highwayman
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario